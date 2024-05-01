VIDEO: No arrests made in assault on elderly Austin restaurant owner

New video has come out showing the assault on an elderly Austin restaurant owner by customers who did not want to pay.

The owner of Chekos, a Mexican restaurant in Austin, says he was injured after asking a group of customers to leave. Now, he and his family want help identifying the suspects who were caught on camera.

In additional cell phone video, Sergio Alberto Vazquez, who is in his 70s, can be seen trying to help a customer who tried to help him, but the confrontation continues.

"I want to say thank you very much for those people for helping me," Sergio said. "I hope this video can be seen, for many people to see, when these guys come in, call the police."

"It's ridiculous that you want to come to a business and especially do that to an elder, like we were brought up to respect our elders, not to ever treat them that way," Maria said, Sergio's wife.

"These little kids, these children, they need to learn a lesson, so they're not doing this everywhere they go," Sergio said in Spanish.

Austin police sent the following information:

On Sunday, April 28, 2024, at approximately 12:46 p.m., Austin Police Department (APD) officers responded to a disturbance call at 1304 W Koening Ln. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with a victim who reported being assaulted and had obvious injuries to his face. The victim provided descriptions of the suspects, as well as surveillance and phone videos.

No suspects were found in the area and no arrests have been made. Anyone with any information may contact submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.