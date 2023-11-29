Sylvester Stallone celebrates 'Rocky Day' with return to steps of Philadelphia Art Museum
PHILADELPHIA - Yo, Philly! We did it! Rocky officially has his own holiday - and the city couldn't be more excited.
Hundreds gathered at the steps of the Art Museum over the weekend. Not an unusual site for Rocky fans, however, this time the man himself was there too!
Sylvester Stallone made his way back to the city where it all started as Philadelphia declared December 3 as "Rocky Day."
Sunday marked the 47th anniversary of the original "Rocky" movie's 1976 release, and Stallone stopped by to celebrate the milestone.
The "Rocky Shop" also opened over the weekend at the bottom of the Art Museum steps, right next to the iconic "Rocky" statue.
Fans can grab exclusive "Rocky" merchandise made in partnership with the Sly Stallone Shop.
It was a day filled with love, smiles and, most of all, empowerment!