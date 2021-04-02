U.S. Capitol on lockdown after two USCP officers rammed by car, suspect dead

The U.S. Capitol campus is locked down after D.C. officials say a car rammed into a barricade, injuring two U.S. Capitol Police officers and leading to a suspect being shot and killed, according to the Associated Press.

U.S. Capitol Police are responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point on Constitution Ave after reports that someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. The suspect got out of the car with a knife and was shot by USCP. AP says the suspect has died.

USCP says both officers were injured and have been transported to the hospital.

National Guard troops on duty after lockdown announced at U.S. Capitol.

The following road closures are in effect due to the security threat:

- Constitution Ave between Second street NE and First Street NW

- First Street between Constitution Ave NE and Independence Ave SE

USCP says no entry or exit is permitted at this time at all U.S. Capitol campus buildings.

Those already inside may move throughout the buildings but have been told to stay away from exterior windows and doors. Those outside have been told to take cover.

This is a developing story. FOX 5 will continue to update as more details become available.