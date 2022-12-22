Tanner Hoang search: Missing Texas A&M student's car found unoccupied in Austin

article

Police are still asking for help finding a missing Texas A&M University student who disappeared last week.

On Dec. 22, Tanner Hoang's family told FOX 7 his car was found unoccupied in a parking lot in Austin. The family is working with state and Austin police to find Hoang.

Hoang disappeared on Friday, Dec. 16 after turning his phone off around 8 a.m. and was getting gas around noon in Caldwell.

His family was on their way to attend his graduation that weekend, and were supposed to meet Hoang at lunch that afternoon. However, Texas A&M University said Hoang was never qualified to graduate.

Hoang is 6-feet tall, around 185 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600 or Texas DPS.