Taylor ISD elementary school celebrates 40 years

T.H. Johnson Elementary School celebrated its 40th anniversary in Taylor, bringing generations of former students and staff together.

Mandy Tennill went to third through fifth grade at the school in the 1980s. Her nine-year-old son attended school there too.

"I was able to walk the halls there when bringing him to school, so it's really surreal, and it's so neat," she said. "I just love that he's able to experience the same thing that we had in the small town, small community. It's just like a family. Some of the teachers that were here when I was here, they're still here."

"I like how we do stuff here. I like all the learning and having fun," Carter said.

The homecoming party also celebrated the 123rd birthday of the school's namesake: T.H. Johnson. He had a 40-year career with the school district, including 19 years as superintendent.

The community honored long-time staff members, including B.B. Sanchez, who taught at the school for 31 years and has since retired, but now works as a substitute.

"I guess the kids, because they still see you out in the street, and they wave, and they remember you," she said about what brought her back.

Coach Gerald Jones, who coached at the school for more than 30 years, reflects on what makes Taylor so special.

"There were people here that were from this town, lived in this town. They were invested in the school district, and they worked their tails off to make it really, really good," he said.

Marilyn Tennill, Mandy's mother, taught in Taylor for 43 years and is now a school board member.

"It's hard to believe it was 40 years ago because it seems like maybe four minutes ago. It's just neat to see. I was just so proud because I have two older grandsons. They got to go here and then now this one, and it's really neat to see generations," she said.

Mayor Brandt Rydell also proclaimed T.H. Johnson Day.