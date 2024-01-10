Free college tuition for high school seniors possible under new ACC proposal

Austin Community College is looking at piloting a new program that would make college tuition-free for all Central Texas high school seniors.

Chancellor Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart presented the proposal on Jan. 8, which, if approved, would start this fall and cover the cost of tuition for all high school students who graduate in 2024 within ACC's service area.

The goal eventually would be to scale the program to offer free tuition for everyone.

"I think this is the first conversation to our end goal of making college something for everyone. ACC can be a national model. We have the resources and innovation to do something magical," says Dr. Lowery-Hart. "Our proposal covers the cost of tuition so that financial aid and scholarship dollars can go further and help students pay for their living expenses. That is a game changer."

ACC says regional data shows around 12,000 Central Texas high school seniors didn't attend any type of higher education in Texas after graduation last year.

How would this program work?

The proposal is a "first dollar" program — meaning ACC's funds would be the first dollars a student would receive to help cover the costs of college. Under the program, students could still apply for Pell grants, financial aid, and scholarships to get additional financial support to help cover other expenses like housing, child care, textbooks, and more.

What’s Included:

Fund $85 per credit hour for up to 3 years

$67 Resident Tuition

$15 General Fee

$2 Success Fee

$1 Sustainability Fee

What’s Not Included:

Out-of-District Fee (currently $201/SCH)

Non-Residents/International Students

Any Course/Program Specific Fees

Textbooks

Under the program, Central Texas high school seniors in the class of 2024 would have three years of tuition support to help them work toward completing their associate degree. Those who continue at ACC to pursue a bachelor’s degree would receive two additional years of tuition support.

How would this program be funded?

Funds for the proposed program are already available within the college’s annual budget, says ACC.

The state appropriations received through House Bill 8 would be used to help fund college programs and expenses, which will ultimately free up dollars to help cover tuition for these students.

If approved, ACC hopes to expand partnerships and grow the pilot program to include all students.

ACC says a formal plan for the pilot program is expected to be presented to the Board of Trustees in February.