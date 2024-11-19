Taylor man sentenced for 2022 DWI crash that killed Elgin married couple

article

A Williamson County jury convicted 42-year-old John Crayton Jr. of intoxication manslaughter in the deaths of an Elgin couple in 2022.

Crayton has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Sept. 5, 2022. Crayton was driving a pickup north on FM 973 in Taylor at a high rate of speed, according to the District Attorney. Witnesses saw the truck veering into oncoming traffic and onto the shoulder before running a red light.

The pickup hit the passenger side of a car. The driver and passenger of the car, 39-year-old Lenora Soriano and her husband, 38-year-old Christopher Ali Vassef, were killed instantly in the crash.

When EMS arrived, they noticed the smell of alcohol on Crayton's breath. He also refused to get out of his pickup or receive treatment. A blood test revealed his blood alcohol content was .175, more than twice the legal limit.

Clayton had prior convictions for assault family violence, burglary, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, evading arrest and public intoxication. He previously served more than 10 years in prison.

Leonora Soriano, 39, and her husband Christopher "Ali" Vassef, 38

According to the District Attorney, Leonora and Ali were high school sweethearts who married in 2012. They were driving home from Leonora’s mother’s 60th birthday party when they were killed.

"This case is a heartbreaking reminder of the devastating consequences of drunk driving," stated District Attorney Shawn Dick. "The senseless loss of life caused by Crayton’s reckless actions is a tragedy that could have been prevented. Although this verdict and sentence will not bring their loved one back, we hope it provides some measure of justice to the people who knew and loved Leonora and Ali. My office remains committed to holding accountable individuals who endanger our community."