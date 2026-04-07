Taylor Sheridan on board to direct Battle of the Alamo movie in Texas

article

The Brief Taylor Sheridan will write and direct a new film about the Battle of the Alamo. The movie will be part of a 4D experience at the new Alamo museum. The visitor center is set to open in 2027; project details are still limited.



Star writer and director Taylor Sheridan, known for shows like Yellowstone and Landman, and movies like Wind River, is officially tied to an upcoming film project about the Battle of the Alamo.

The project is planned as part of the new Alamo Visitor Center and Museum experience, which is set to house a "state-of-the-art immersive" 4D theater.

Taylor Sheridan to direct Alamo movie

What we know:

The movie is planned to be created specifically for the new Alamo museum, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said in his release. The lawmaker, who heads the state Senate, said he immediately had the Sicario writer in mind when he saw the plans for the theater.

What they're saying:

"I knew there was only one screenwriter, film producer, and director in the world to make this film for the Alamo Museum – Taylor Sheridan," Patrick said Tuesday.

FORT WORTH, TX - NOVEMBER 13: Taylor Sheridan attends the black carpet during "Yellowstone" Season 5 Fort Worth Premiere at Hotel Drover on November 13, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Patrick said Sheridan's track record in film and television over recent years — with shows like Landman and movies like Hell or High Water set in Texas — give the writer-director a singular eye for representing the Lone Star State's history on the big screen.

"Over the last decade, Taylor has told the story of the American west – the people, the land, the depth, and the history – in a way no other filmmaker has," Patrick said. "In addition to his amazing film portfolio, Taylor is a native Texan who knows and loves our state and its history."

According to Patrick, Sheridan accepted the job as soon as Patrick offered it to him. Patrick says the project is set to be filmed onsite at the historic building.

‘An honor I eagerly accept’

Sheridan added a statement Tuesday as well, expressing his excitement for the project:

"The Alamo is the very bedrock Texas was founded upon. To chronicle the sacrifice made by the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives defending the Alamo is an honor I eagerly accept."

What's next:

The Alamo Visitor Center and Museum is scheduled to open in 2027.

What we don't know:

As the film is in the beginning stages of planning, little is known about the production details or potential release dates.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - DECEMBER 9, 2018: Tourists pose for a souvenir photograph in front of Mission San Antonio de Valero, better known as The Alamo. The former Franciscan mission was the site of the Battle of the Alamo in 1836 during Texas' war for i Expand

Expansion of Texas film scene

Dig deeper:

A recent state law is working to broaden the Texas film industry. That legislation gives producers like Sheridan even more reason to bring big projects to the state.

The landscape is now massive, thanks in part to Sheridan, whose TV series include one most recently in production in Texas, the special-ops thriller Lioness.

Related article

Texas lawmakers joined industry leaders in passing Senate Bill 22, which provides incentive funding for film projects to choose Texas.

Texas competes with Louisiana, Georgia and New York for film projects. The new state legislation allocates around $1.5 billion dollars over the next 10 years, putting the state in a top spot to attract all types of projects.