Meet the Swifties who dropped $11,000 on concert merch

Scores of "Swifties" descended on MetLife Stadium Thursday for a chance to score some of Taylor Swift's tour merchandise before the pop star's Memorial Day Weekend concerts.

Some fans had been camping outside the stadium since 10 p.m., hoping for their chance to get their hands on a $40 T-shirt or $75 hoodie.

Swift's Eras Tour has seen fans flock from all across the globe to see the singer perform.

"We flew in from the Philippines, just to watch Taylor," said Mika Yap.

Mika got her presale VIP $700-a-pop tickets last November, after waiting five hours for online sales to open. After that, and nearly 30 hours of traveling, there was no chance she’d miss out on early merch.

"I don’t know, I might die," Mika laughed. "I might collapse on the spot when I see her."

They say you can't put a price on fandom, and that was definitely true for Michaela and Jordan, who ran up a total bill of $11,000 of merch – not including the 10 concert tickets she bought for her daughter's Sweet 16 celebration.

"They were taking bets, they were pointing and laughing," Jordan recalled. "It was just the whole experience was totally insane."

Swift will be performing at MetLife Stadium on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with each show expected to be sold out.