Taylor announces police chief finalists, including former Austin police chief
TAYLOR, Texas - The city of Taylor has announced four finalists for its police chief.
One of the finalists is former Austin police chief Joseph Chacon, who retired from APD in 2023.
Taylor has not had a permanent police chief since Henry Fluck's retirement last September.
What we know:
The city announced the finalists on Feb. 17.
The four finalists are:
- Joseph Branson — currently serving as interim police chief for Taylor PD
- Joseph Chacon — currently serving as emergency services director for the City of Pflugerville, former Austin police chief from 2021-2023
- Albert Garcia - currently serving as the Dean of Technical Education at South Plains College, former police chief for Levelland, Texas
- Johnny Siemes - currently serving as chief of police for the Universal City Police Department
What's next:
The city will be hosting two meet-and-greet sessions this week with the finalists to allow residents to ask questions and share feedback.
The sessions are scheduled for:
- Wednesday, Feb. 18 from 6-8 p.m. at the Taylor Public Library
- Thursday, Feb. 19 from 6-8 p.m. at the Dickey-Givens Community Center
What we don't know:
The city did not give a timeline on when or if the finalists would be narrowed down further or when a police chief would be chosen.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the City of Taylor and previous reporting by FOX 7 Austin.