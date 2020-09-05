TCSO: Five boats sink during Lake Travis Trump parade

According to the Travis County Sheriff's Office, five boats sank on Lake Travis Saturday afternoon.

TCSO officials said that they had responded to multiple calls involving boats in distress during a Trump parade, the first of which came in around 12:15 p.m.

According to TCSO, weather conditions on the lake were calm, however, when the large number of boats began moving together, the wake generated large waves in areas where participating boats were dense. Officials have confirmed that five boats sank during the event.

"According to reports received by TCSO, five boats sank during the event. Three were towed out and two remain submerged. All the distress calls were resolved without injury or loss of life. Most boats that were taking on water, or even fully submerged, were able to be hooked up and towed before they sank to the bottom of the lake," TCSO wrote in a press release.

Calls came in along the parade route near the following locations:

Point Venture

West Beach

Hurst Beach

Emerald point

According to ATCEMS, so far no "injures or medical emergencies" have occurred as a result of the sinkings. Officials also say they have no reports of missing swimmers.

TCSO has found no evidence of foul play associated with any of the incidents.