TCSO investigating body found in Pflugerville building

The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body found in Pflugerville Monday morning.

TSCO says that shortly after 11:30 a.m. May 31, someone called 911 and reported that a man had stabbed someone and was threatening another in the 500 block of E. Howard Lane.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Deputies arrived and found the suspect, who reportedly immediately surrendered and was taken into custody without incident. The body of an adult man was found dead in a building behind a home.

The suspect was transported by ATCEMS to a local hospital for treatment. TCSO says investigators believe the suspect and the deceased man knew each other. There is no danger to the public.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

An autopsy to confirm the identity of the deceased man and the cause of his death has been ordered. TCSO says his identity will be released following notification of next of kin.

Advertisement

This is the second homicide TCSO has investigated this year.