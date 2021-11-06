TCSO: Suspect detained after fatal shooting in Elgin

The Travis County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a homicide in Elgin.

TCSO says it received a 911 call about a disturbance in the 23200 block of Alicia Drive around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The caller indicated that he had shot someone and the person was dead.

TCSO says the suspect identified himself when deputies arrived and turned himself in. He is currently detained, but no arrests have been made at this time.

Despite life-saving measure, the person who was shot died from their injuries.

TCSO says detectives are currently conducting interviews with witnesses and family members and that they are in the process of obtaining a search warrant for the residence.

This is believed to be an isolated incident. The two parties involved are believed to be known to each other but are not blood relatives. TCSO says they do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.

TCSO says it is an active scene and will remain so for several hours.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter