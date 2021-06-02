TCSO investigating homicide on Halite Bend, suspect detained

The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Halite Bend earlier this month. An autopsy is being conducted by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office to confirm the decedent’s identity and cause of death.

According to TCSO, the sheriff's office received a 911 call around 11:43 p.m. on June 1 about a man who had been shot in the 2800 block of Halite Bend. Deputies arrived and immediately began CPR on the adult male but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Additional deputies began searching for suspects, according to TCSO. They determined a suspect may be near the 6600 block of Deatonhill Drive in Austin.

TCSO requested the assistance of the Austin Police Department to check that location, according to TCSO. After APD determined a suspect may be present, TCSO patrol, SWAT, and Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the location on Deatonhill.

APD located and detained two suspects as TCSO units arrived.

One was released after being interviewed by detectives. Detectives believe at least one of the suspects was known to the decedent and this is an isolated incident, according to TCSO. There is no danger to the public.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

This is the third homicide investigated by the Travis County Sheriff’s Office in 2021

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS