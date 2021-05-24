TCSO Victim Services Unit seeking volunteers

article

The Travis County Sheriff's Office is seeking volunteers for its Victim Services Unit.

TCSO says it is seeking "people of excellent moral standing" to volunteer to provide immediate assistance to victims of various criminal and crisis circumstances, including but not limited to:

family violence

sexual assault

child/elder abuse

aggravated assault

robberies/burglaries

suicides

structure fires

death notifications

natural/accidental deaths

major traffic crashes

TCSO says that volunteers must complete a comprehensive training program scheduled for July 31 - August 28. Training will be virtual from 6-9 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays and in-person from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Volunteers will also be accompanied on a series of calls before being cleared to take calls independently.

Eligible candidates have the sensitivity and self-awareness necessary to provide effective assistance to those in crisis, says TCSO.

Volunteers need to be 21 or older, with a reliable and insured vehicle, a working cell phone and a schedule that allows for four-hour shifts of on-call duty per month, says TCSO. Eligible candidates must also successfully clear a background check that includes fingerprints.

Those interested in volunteering can go online for more information and to sign up.