TDCJ to resume inmate transportation on Monday

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says its resuming inmate transportation on Monday.

TDCJ had recently announced a temporary pause following the search for escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez.

Gonzalo Lopez (Leon County Sheriff's Office)

"The public’s safety is the first duty and highest obligation for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice," said Executive Director Bryan Collier. "We have completed a review of the agency’s transportation protocols and will be taking the necessary steps to add additional security measures when moving inmates throughout the state on its roadways," he added.

Several new measures include, but are not limited to:

• Three officers will be required on transport buses

• Enhanced search procedures of an inmate before boarding a transport vehicle

• New video surveillance equipment will be installed on transport vehicles

• Inmates determined to be the highest risk will be transported by themselves

• Unit medical capabilities will be enhanced to reduce the need for offsite transport

• An independent security review will be conducted by an outside party

Officials said the results of the agency’s serious incident review and independent security review regarding Lopez' escape will be made public once complete.