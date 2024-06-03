New details revealed in deadly North Austin officer-involved shooting; suspect identified

The Austin Police Department (APD) continues to investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting in North Austin, and identified the suspect.

Police said on May 27, around 1:34 a.m., officers received a disturbance/ hot shot call in the 12500 block of Tech Ridge Blvd. A caller said they could hear neighbors arguing, glass shattering, and things being thrown. The caller also said it sounded like an argument between a man and woman.

When officers arrived, they were flagged down by a woman who directed them toward the apartment where the disturbance was taking place.

MORE: Officer-involved shooting in North Austin; 1 dead, 1 injured

APD officers knocked and announced Austin police in English and Spanish, but did not receive a response. APD officers then forced entry through the apartment’s front door.

Once inside, officers found another closed door. When they entered the door, officers saw a man, later identified as 46-year-old Ensel Maclare-Urgelles, on top of a victim, and was actively stabbing her with a knife. To protect the life of the victim, an APD officer shot their department-approved firearm, hitting Maclare-Urgelles.

The victim was taken from the apartment, and officers began life-saving measures. They also performed life-saving measures on Maclare-Urgelles. Both were taken to local hospitals.

The victim had life-threatening injuries, but is in stable condition. Later, Maclare-Urgelles died at the hospital, APD said.

No one else was injured.

The incident was captured on the officers’ body-worn cameras. Per APD policy, APD video relating to this incident will be released within 10 business days.

The officer that fired their gun had six years of service. Per APD protocol, the officer will be placed on administrative duty.

APD is conducting two concurrent investigations into this incident: a criminal investigation conducted by the APD Special Investigations Unit in conjunction with the Travis County District Attorney's Office and an administrative investigation conducted by the APD Internal Affairs Unit, with oversight from the Office of Police Oversight.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call APD's Special Investigations Unit at (512) 974-6840 or Capitol Area Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477. For the Capitol Area Crime Stoppers submission, you may submit a tip online at austincrimestoppers.org. You may remain anonymous.