Officer-involved shooting in North Austin; 1 dead, 1 injured

The Austin Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Austin.

At a news conference, APD Interim Chief of Police Robin Henderson said the incident began at around 1:34 a.m. in the 12500 block of Tech Ridge Boulevard when officers responded to a disturbance hotshot call.

The person who called told police that they could hear arguing in a nearby apartment as well as glass shattering and things being thrown.

Another call was received at around 1:36 a.m. This caller told police they could hear a female screaming for help and a male yelling and that the disturbance had moved onto the pation and then back into the apartment.

Officers arrived at the scene at around 1:45 a.m. and were flagged down by a woman who directed officers to where the disturbance was taking place. The officers heard the disturbance and knocked and announced themselves at the door.

Henderson says the officers forced entry and upon entering they found another closed door which they then forced entry into as well. Upon entry, the officers observed a man on top of a woman. The man was actively stabbing the woman with a knife.

The officer fired his gun, Henderson says, and hit the male suspect.

Both the suspect and the victim were taken to a local hospital. The woman is in critical condition and the man was pronounced dead at around 3 a.m.

The relationship between the suspect and the victim has not been revealed at this time.

No officers or other people were hurt.

The officer who shot the suspect will be placed on administrative duty.

APD will conduct two concurrent investigations into the officer involved shooting. A criminal investigation conducted by the APD Special Investigations Unit in conjunction with the Travis County District Attorney's Office, and an administrative investigation conducted by the APD Internal Affairs Unit, with oversight from the Office of Police Oversight.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call APD's Special Investigations Unit at (512) 974-6840 or Capital Area Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477.