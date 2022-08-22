APD looking for 69-year-old man last seen in Del Valle

article

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man last seen in Del Valle Saturday afternoon.

69-year-old Ted Fisher was last seen in the 9600 block of Bear Paw Trail on August 20th at 1:15 p.m. There is concern for his immediate welfare due to his health conditions, says APD.

Fisher is described as a Black male, 6'1" and 155 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes with a noticeable cataract in his left eye. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with red lettering, dark gray slacks, black socks and sandals.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call 9-1-1 immediately.