Teen arrested for making threat against IDEA's Pflugerville campus

The Brief A teen was arrested for making a threat against IDEA's Pflugerville campus Police said the threat happened on Oct. 5



A 17-year-old was arrested for making an online threat toward a school in Pflugerville, police said.

What we know:

Pflugerville police said on Oct. 23, around 11:18 a.m., a teen was arrested for an online threat against IDEA's Pflugerville campus.

Ryan El Mokhtar El Gourari, 17, was arrested for second-degree terrorism.

This all comes after a call on Oct. 5 about an online threat of violence involving IDEA at 1901 E. Wells Branch Pkwy.

El Gourari was arrested.

What they're saying:

"The Pflugerville Police Department takes school safety seriously and reminds the community that if you see something, say something."