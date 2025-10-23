Expand / Collapse search

Teen arrested for making threat against IDEA's Pflugerville campus

Published  October 23, 2025 4:20pm CDT
Pflugerville
The Brief

    • A teen was arrested for making a threat against IDEA's Pflugerville campus
    • Police said the threat happened on Oct. 5

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - A 17-year-old was arrested for making an online threat toward a school in Pflugerville, police said.

What we know:

Pflugerville police said on Oct. 23, around 11:18 a.m., a teen was arrested for an online threat against IDEA's Pflugerville campus. 

Ryan El Mokhtar El Gourari, 17, was arrested for second-degree terrorism.

This all comes after a call on Oct. 5 about an online threat of violence involving IDEA at 1901 E. Wells Branch Pkwy.

El Gourari was arrested. 

What they're saying:

"The Pflugerville Police Department takes school safety seriously and reminds the community that if you see something, say something." 

The Source: Information from the City of Pflugerville

