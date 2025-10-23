Teen arrested for making threat against IDEA's Pflugerville campus
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - A 17-year-old was arrested for making an online threat toward a school in Pflugerville, police said.
What we know:
Pflugerville police said on Oct. 23, around 11:18 a.m., a teen was arrested for an online threat against IDEA's Pflugerville campus.
Ryan El Mokhtar El Gourari, 17, was arrested for second-degree terrorism.
This all comes after a call on Oct. 5 about an online threat of violence involving IDEA at 1901 E. Wells Branch Pkwy.
El Gourari was arrested.
What they're saying:
"The Pflugerville Police Department takes school safety seriously and reminds the community that if you see something, say something."
The Source: Information from the City of Pflugerville