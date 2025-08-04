Teen arrested after relative's death in Travis County

The Brief Travis County Sheriff's Office investigating homicide A man in his 40s is dead and his 18-year-old relative has been arrested



The Travis County Sheriff's Office says a man is dead, and an 18-year-old relative has been arrested in connection with the man's death.

What we know:

TCSO says on August 4 at around 1:35 a.m. it received a call from the Austin Police Department.

APD said that officers were at a local hospital with a person who had been shot in the 11400 block of Moore Road, which is considered to be part of TCSO's jurisdiction.

TCSO says the victim was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle and arrived at the hospital before APD first received a call at 1:13 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at 1:34 a.m.

The victim's 18-year-old relative was detained and has since been arrested.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim is not being released pending positive identification by the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office.

The victim is only being identified as of right now as a man in his 40s.

Charges are pending against the 18-year-old relative.

It's also not exactly clear what led to the shooting.

By the numbers:

This is TCSO’s fourth homicide investigation of 2025.