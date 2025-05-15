Teen charged with capital murder for killing InfoWars writer in South Austin

The Brief A teen was arrested in connection to the murder of an InfoWars writer in March APD believe the victim was shot and killed for interrupting a potential car burglar The teen was charged with capital murder



A teen was arrested in connection to a South Austin murder back in March, the Austin Police Department said.

Police said on April 30, detectives arrested 17-year-old Eloy Camarillo in connection with the murder of Jamie White.

Camarillo was charged with capital murder.

Eloy Camarillo, 17

What they're saying:

The Austin Police Department put out a statement related to the arrest:

"Thank you to the community members who submitted tips through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program. Eyewitness statements, in addition to surveillance camera video, assisted in leading to the arrest of Eloy Camarillo. Your willingness to come forward with information played a critical role in ensuring justice and maintaining the safety of our neighborhoods.

This outcome is a powerful reminder of what we can accomplish when we work together. Thank you for your courage, your commitment to public safety, and your trust in our efforts."

Jamie White murder

The backstory:

An InfoWars writer was shot and killed outside his apartment complex in South Austin.

Austin police say investigators believe Jamie White was shot and killed when he interrupted suspect(s) possibly burglarizing his vehicle.

Related article

At around 11:56 p.m. on March 9, APD responded to a call about a shooting at the Chandelier Apartments at 2336 Douglas Street. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as White, lying on the ground in the parking lot with apparent trauma to his body.

White was taken to a local hospital where he later died at 12:19 a.m. March 10.