Teen arrested for murder of 16-year-old; APD believe he's involved in other shootings

A teen who has been involved in multiple shootings was arrested for murdering a 16-year-old in North Austin, Austin police said.

Police said on Sept. 30, around 8:20 p.m., officers responded to 9120 Northgate Blvd. for the call of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old teen on the ground with a gunshot wound. He died from his injuries.

The victim was later identified as Ahsun Madison.

Officers were able to identify the suspect as a 16-year-old Hispanic male. He was also involved in multiple shootings in the area earlier this year.

Police said the suspect was involved in the death of 21-year-old Francisco Muntufa Miranda. He was not the shooter, but was present during the shooting.

The investigation showed the suspect shot Madison at the apartment complex and then left the scene. He was later found and arrested for murder.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.