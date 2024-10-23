Teen charged with murder after shooting death of another teen in NE Austin

The Brief 16-year-old arrested, charged in shooting death of another teen Victim identified as 16-year-old Za'Riyah Sheffield



The Austin Police Department says it has booked and charged a teen with first-degree murder after the shooting death of another teen in Northeast Austin.

The victim has now been identified as 16-year-old Za'Riyah Sheffield.

Police say on October 21 at around 6:01 p.m., APD officers responded to multiple calls about a shooting at the Bridge at Harris Ridge Apartments located at 1501 East Howard Lane.

The callers reported that someone had been shot and provided a description of the victim.

When officers arrived, they found Sheffield with apparent gunshot wounds.

Sheffield was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:09 p.m.

Police say the investigation showed that a 16-year-old male had accused Sheffield of "simply looking at him" and the verbal disturbance escalated into the suspect shooting and killing Sheffield in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

The suspect fled on foot and later returned to the area. That's when he was arrested.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

This case is being investigated as Austin's 54th homicide of 2024.