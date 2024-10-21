Teen found shot, killed at NE Austin apartment complex: APD

The brief A teen was shot and killed at a NE Austin apartment complex. There is no suspect in custody.



A teen was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Northeast Austin the Austin Police Department said.

According to Austin police, on Oct. 21, around 6:01 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of E Howard Lane at The Bridge at Harris Ridge apartment complex. A caller stated someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a teen with trauma to her body. She was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

There is no suspect in custody at this time.

This appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public at this time.

If anyone has any information, call the Austin Police Department homicide tipline at (512) 477-5389 or the Austin Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS.