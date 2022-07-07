Teen killed, another injured in shootings outside Pflugerville

A teen was killed and another was injured in related shootings outside Pflugerville overnight.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says it received a 911 call about a shooting in southeast Williamson County outside the city limits of Pflugerville around 10:30 p.m. July 6. When deputies arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Ten minutes later, WCSO learned that another 15-year-old boy had been found dead in the area of the SH 130 toll road north of SH 45. He had also been shot.

WCSO says an investigation has revealed both shootings are related.

Detectives are looking for a newer model dark-colored four-door sedan missing a passenger side window in relation to these shootings.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings or the vehicle is asked to call WCSO's Criminal Investigations Division at 512-943-5204 or Williamson County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-253-7867.