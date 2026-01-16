'Teen Mom' star Farrah Abraham announces run for Austin City Council seat

article

The Brief "Teen Mom" star Farrah Abraham announced her run for an Austin City Council seat She plans to run for Austin City Council District 5



A "Teen Mom" star is hoping to unseat an Austin City Council member in the November 2026 election.

What we know:

According to a TMZ report, Farrah Abraham originally announced she was running for mayor.

Shortly after, she took to Instagram to clarify that she is running for Austin City Council District 5. Council member Ryan Alter currently holds that position.

Abraham's campaign finance report was filed on Jan. 15 with the City of Austin. Currently, it does not specify which office she is seeking.

The backstory:

Abraham is a former reality TV star, writer, singer, and an adult film actress.

Her website says she plans to tackle the Austin housing crisis, support first responders, and invest in Austin's SWAT team.