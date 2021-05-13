Teen struck by vehicle near Lively Middle School
AUSTIN, Texas - A teenager has been struck by a vehicle near Lively Middle School, says ATCEMS.
The call came in at 3:41 p.m. for a teen struck by a vehicle in the 100 block of Leland Street in South Austin.
The teen has been taken to St. David's South Austin Medical Center in non-life-threatening condition, says ATCEMS.
The Austin Police Department says that the vehicle involved remained on scene.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.