Teenager in custody after early morning shooting in San Marcos

The Brief 16-year-old boy in custody after early morning shooting in San Marcos Police responded to multiple calls about gunshots at apartment complex on Wonder World Drive Person suffered gunshot wound to the leg, suspect's relative reported being assaulted



A 16-year-old boy is in custody after a shooting in San Marcos early Tuesday morning.

What we know:

The San Marcos Police Department says its officers responded around 4:20 a.m. June 17 to multiple calls about gunshots at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Wonder World Drive, near the San Marcos Medical Center.

When officers arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound to the leg and a relative of the suspect reported being assaulted.

A 16-year-old male suspect was taken into custody a short time later.

SMPD says the investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown what led to the shooting, what charges the teenager will face, or what condition the victim is in at this time.