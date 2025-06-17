Expand / Collapse search

Teenager in custody after early morning shooting in San Marcos

Published  June 17, 2025 10:38am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
    • 16-year-old boy in custody after early morning shooting in San Marcos
    • Police responded to multiple calls about gunshots at apartment complex on Wonder World Drive
    • Person suffered gunshot wound to the leg, suspect's relative reported being assaulted

SAN MARCOS, Texas - A 16-year-old boy is in custody after a shooting in San Marcos early Tuesday morning.

What we know:

The San Marcos Police Department says its officers responded around 4:20 a.m. June 17 to multiple calls about gunshots at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Wonder World Drive, near the San Marcos Medical Center.

When officers arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound to the leg and a relative of the suspect reported being assaulted.

A 16-year-old male suspect was taken into custody a short time later.

SMPD says the investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown what led to the shooting, what charges the teenager will face, or what condition the victim is in at this time.

The Source: Information in this report comes from the San Marcos Police Department.

