Teenager in custody after early morning shooting in San Marcos
SAN MARCOS, Texas - A 16-year-old boy is in custody after a shooting in San Marcos early Tuesday morning.
What we know:
The San Marcos Police Department says its officers responded around 4:20 a.m. June 17 to multiple calls about gunshots at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Wonder World Drive, near the San Marcos Medical Center.
When officers arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound to the leg and a relative of the suspect reported being assaulted.
A 16-year-old male suspect was taken into custody a short time later.
SMPD says the investigation is ongoing.
What we don't know:
It is currently unknown what led to the shooting, what charges the teenager will face, or what condition the victim is in at this time.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the San Marcos Police Department.