Teenagers who stole skidsteer from property near La Grange arrested

article

Two teenagers have been arrested for stealing from a property near La Grange. The teens reportedly stole a skidsteer, which is a type of construction vehicle.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, deputies were notified around 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 25 that a Takeuchi skidsteer had been stolen from a property on Blankenburg Lane, near U.S. 77.

Deputies went to the property to investigate and reportedly found Logan Herdler, 17, and Justin Lewis, 18, with the skidsteer. Both were arrested and charged with felony theft.

The suspects were taken to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.

LEFT TO RIGHT: Logan Herdler, 17, and Justin Lewis, 18, have been arrested and charged with felony theft. (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter