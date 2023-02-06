Tesla driver appears to be asleep at the wheel on California freeway: VIDEO

A Tesla driver appeared to be conked out on I-15 in Southern California last week.

People passing the Tesla caught the driver on camera, slouched over and apparently sleeping. The footage, taken near Temecula, was shared Thursday.

"Look at how dangerous that is," a woman said in the video. "You guys, I'm sorry, that is too damn dangerous, sleeping and this car is driving you? Are you nuts?"

The people in the passing car said they followed the Tesla for 15 minutes, trying to get the driver's attention before calling police. They said it appeared to be new Tesla without any plates.

Police allegedly caught up with the car and said the driver was awake.

