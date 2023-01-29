Tesla spontaneously combusts on Sacramento freeway

A Tesla spontaneously combusted earlier Saturday in Sacramento while being driven on a freeway, authorities reported.

Metro Fire of Sacramento said around 4 p.m., the Tesla S Model was driving eastbound on Highway 50 and not speeding when its battery compartment suddenly caught fire.

Tesla in Sacramento spontaneously combusts on freeway.

SUGGESTED:

Officials said no injuries were reported but that around 6000 gallons of water were used to extinguish the flames. Two fire engines, a water tender, and a ladder truck were used to help put out the fire.

O. Gloria Okorie is a digital reporter for KTVU. Email O. Gloria at o.gloria.okorie@fox.com or call her at 510-874-0175. Follow her on Twitter @ogloriaokorie.