Austin weather: Flood Watch as downpours and storms expected

The Brief Rain and storms expected for second half of week Soggiest days will be Thursday and Friday but scattered rain and storms can't be ruled out for the weekend Moderate risk of flooding for Central Texas



The September heat wave continues for two more days and then all the pieces to the rain puzzle come together for the second half of the week.

When do we expect to see storms and rain in Central Texas?

Timeline:

A front and upper low will collide with tons of moisture from Gulf and Pacific.

This will set the stage for several rounds of downpours and storms.

It looks like the front will stall out nearby and this could enhance the training effect and flooding threat.

The soggiest days will be Thursday and Friday but scattered rain and storms can't be ruled out even for the weekend.

Why you should care:

The flooding risk will be the highest in West Texas on Wednesday, and we will be in the middle of the moderate risk of flooding.

For now, the highest totals will be in the Hill Country, where the front will stall out.

There will be a moderate to high risk of street flooding, flash flooding and river flooding.

Most of Central Texas has been placed under a FLOOD WATCH starting late Wednesday and lasting through Thursday at least.

4 to 6" of rain possible in the Hill Country and 2 to 4" for the rest of the area.

Can't stress enough if you live around a creek, river or low-lying area need to pay close attention to the weather.

What you can do:

Pay close attention to the forecast this week.

Stay weather aware and track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP.

The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling.

Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.