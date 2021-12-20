Texans reminded to celebrate the holidays without driving under the influence

TxDOT is reminding Texans to always find a sober ride this holiday season.

Throughout December, TxDOT’s Drive Sober. No Regrets. campaign will host events across the state featuring video testimonials of Texans who deal with the daily consequences of drunk driving, either as an offender or survivor.

"It is our hope that these moving, first-hand accounts will encourage all of us to make the right choice and not ever drive after drinking or doing anything that can alter our judgment," said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. "We don’t want to turn a happy time of year into one that could be marked by tragic loss caused by someone’s poor decision to drink and drive."

Drinking and driving is 100% preventable and can have serious physical, emotional and financial consequences that can last for years, according to TxDOT.

There were 2,462 DUI-alcohol-related traffic crashes in Texas during the holiday season of December 1, 2020, through January 1, 2021. Those crashes killed 93 people and seriously injured another 215.

There are many sober ride options available, according to TxDOT. You can designate a sober driver, call a taxi, use a rideshare service, stay put, call a friend or family member, or use mass transit to ensure you don’t drive impaired.

