Man with ties to Burnet, Llano counties wanted by Texas DPS

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The Brief A Horseshoe Bay man was featured in Texas DPS' Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender list He has ties to Llano and Burnet counties The man has been wanted since August 2025



A Horseshoe Bay man was featured on this month's Texas' 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender list. He has ties to Llano and Burnet counties.

Officials said the reward for information leading to his arrest has increased to $4,000 if the tip is received during June.

The backstory:

Victor Manuel Ramos Jr., 19, from Horseshoe Bay, has been wanted by Llano County officials since August 15, 2025, for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

In April 2025, Ramos was convicted in Burnet County of sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact after an incident with a 16-year-old girl.

Ramos was given 10 years of probation for the conviction.

On August 21, 2025, an arrest warrant was issued for Ramos, also out of Burnet County, for a probation violation from his original charges.

Texas DPS said Ramos is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He also has ties to Cottonwood Shores and Marble Falls.

What you can do:

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).

All tips will remain anonymous, regardless of how they are submitted. Tipsters will also be provided a tip number instead of using a name.