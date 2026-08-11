Texas woman arrested after leaving 2 children home alone to travel to Mexico

article

The Brief Martha Catalina Reyes was arrested in Eagle Pass after allegedly leaving her 11-year-old and 2-year-old home alone to travel to Mexico. Police found the children unsupervised, noting the toddler had a heavily soiled diaper that had not been changed for an extended period. The boys were released to a family member, while Child Protective Services and local prosecutors open investigations into the case.



A woman was arrested after allegedly leaving two young children, including a toddler in a heavily soiled diaper, home alone without adult supervision while she traveled to Mexico, police said Tuesday.

Mother arrested after leaving children alone

What we know:

Martha Catalina Reyes was charged with abandoning or endangering a child with intent to return, a state jail felony, according to a release from the Eagle Pass Police Department.

Officers responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Crown Hill around 11 p.m. Sunday for a welfare check involving an 11-year-old boy and a 2-year-old boy. Upon arrival, police found both children inside the home without adult supervision.

The 11-year-old told officers he had tried several times to call his mother without success. He later received a phone call from her stating she was on her way home, though she had not arrived while officers were conducting the check.

Featured article

Emergency Medical Services evaluated both children. First responders noted the 2-year-old had a soiled diaper that appeared not to have been changed for an extended period.

At 12:29 a.m. Monday, Reyes arrived at the home and told officers she had been in Mexico. She was arrested and taken to the Eagle Pass Police Department for processing.

The children were released to the custody of a family member, and Child Protective Services was notified to open an investigation.

Reyes was presented before a magistrate and booked into the Tom Bowles Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 bond.

What's next:

The case will be referred to the Maverick County District Attorney's Office for prosecution.