Texas 5th grader to be guest of Melania Trump at State of the Union

article

The Brief A Texas 10-year-old will be a guest of first lady Melania Trump at Tuesday's State of the Union. Everest Nevraumont, a fifth grade student at Austin's Alpha School, is an advocate for artificial intelligence in learning. The State of the Union is scheduled for 8 p.m. CST on Tuesday.



A Texas fifth grader will be one of first lady Melania Trump's guests for Tuesday night's State of the Union address.

Everest Nevraumont, a 10-year-old student at Austin's Alpha School, will be in the first lady's box representing part of Trump's BE BEST Fostering the Future initiative.

Nevraumont has made numerous appearances on television and hosted a TEDx Talk about using artificial intelligence to aid in learning.

She attends Alpha School in Austin, which touts a curriculum that's based on a learning model that's based on students spending two hours per day on core academics and the rest of the time in workshops based on the students' interests. The school claims the students grow at a faster rate compared to traditional models.

According to Nevraumont's website, she's won multiple state history championships and was on the winning three-person International History Bowl team.

The pair will be joined by foster care advocate and Melania Trump Foster Youth to Independence program recipient Sierra Burns, from South Carolina.

What they're saying:

"Sierra and Everest embody my ongoing mission to uplift America’s foster youth and expand opportunity for our next generation through education and technology," Trump said. "I am proud to have them join me at this historic event. Sierra and Everest represent the young people across America whose personal experience, drive, and self-motivation reflect the goals of my BE BEST Fostering the Future initiatives."

Related article

What's next:

President Donald Trump will give the State of the Union address at 8 p.m. CST Tuesday.