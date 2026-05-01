Texas adds nearly 47,000 non-farm jobs in single month

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The Brief Texas added 46,800 jobs in March, pushing total employment past 14.4 million. Job growth in Texas is outpacing the national rate, officials say. Professional services and trade sectors led gains, with construction growing fastest annually.



Texas added 46,800 non-farm jobs just in the month of March, the workforce commission announced Friday, bringing the total to over 14.4 million.

The numbers show Texas is outpacing the national workforce growth rate by 0.6 points, the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) says.

Texas job additions

By the numbers:

Over the year, Texas has added 117,200 jobs for an annual non-farm growth rate of 0.8 percent, according to the TWC release.

Texas’ civilian labor force registered at 15,916,600 after decreasing by 25,200 over the month. As a past-year total, Texas’ civilian labor force has added 82,200 people, TWC says.

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What Texas industries are growing fastest?

Big picture view:

The Professional and Business Services industry had the largest private sector over-the-month increase in March after adding 14,900 jobs.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities added 13,500 jobs over the month while Leisure and Hospitality added 6,800.

Construction posted the highest annual growth rate of any major industry for the 20th month in a row at 2.4 percent in March.

Where is the largest job growth?

Local perspective:

The Midland metropolitan statistical area (MSA) had the lowest unemployment rate with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 3.0 percent in March.

It was followed by the Abilene, College Station-Bryan, and San Angelo MSAs, each of which registered at 3.2 percent.

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Small business drive job creation

What they're saying:

"The hard work of Texas employers—especially the 3.5 million small businesses across the state—is driving our economic strength and robust job creation," said TWC Chairman Joe Esparza. "By supporting initiatives like the Governor’s Small Business Summits across the state, the Texas Workforce Commission is empowering these vital contributors to our economy and ensuring their continued success."

"Texas is where free enterprise flourishes and jobs grow," said Gov. Greg Abbott in a later announcement. "Year after year, our state sets new records because we believe in hard work, cutting burdensome regulations, and the power of capitalism. Texas' skilled workforce is ready to reach new heights and keep our state the economic engine of America."