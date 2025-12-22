Texas AG Ken Paxton unveils redesigned website for Crime Victim Services

The Brief Texas has launched a redesigned website for the Crime Victim Services Division to streamline access to support and information. New features include mobile-friendly navigation, over 20 detailed resource pages, secure online forms, and a specialized "escape" button for user safety. The site is now live, organizing specialized tools and guidance specifically for victims, advocates, and service providers.



Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday announced the launch of a redesigned website for the state’s Crime Victim Services Division, aimed at making it easier for victims, advocates and service providers to access information and submit materials online.

New Texas Crime Victim Services website

What we know:

The updated site reorganizes content around the website's three primary user groups: victims and claimants, advocates and service providers.

The new web layout adds more than 20 new pages with detailed guidance, forms and resource links, according to the attorney general’s office.

What they're saying:

"Crime victims deserve clear, compassionate, and reliable resources for help when they need it most," Paxton said in a statement. Stating that the redesign is intended to improve access to services and ensure users can more easily find support.

Officials said the changes are designed to make it faster and safer for users to connect with crime victim services programs and obtain information relevant to their needs.

Enhancing safety and accessibility for victims

Dig deeper:

New features include secure online forms for submitting documents and contacting program staff, an expanded help center addressing frequently asked questions, and safety tools such as an "escape" button on pages covering sensitive topics.

The website has also been updated to be mobile-friendly and more accessible across devices.

How to access Texas Crime Victim resources online

What you can do:

To explore the new site and see all available resources, visit: www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/crime-victims.