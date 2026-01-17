Texas agency approves nearly $2M in fines for environmental violations

article

The Brief Texas regulators approved nearly $2 million in fines for environmental violations statewide. The penalties target 71 entities, including water systems, wastewater operators, and air polluters. Officials say the fines address violations of state environmental and public safety rules.



TCEQ approves fines

The most recent fines, approved on Wednesday, totaled $1,751,893, and were levied against 22 entities who the commission says violated regulations.

The orders were issued for the following enforcement categories:

Four air quality

Two industrial wastewater discharge

Two multi-media

Eight municipal wastewater discharge

Five public water systems

A default order was also issued for a petroleum storage tank.

Another $157,838 in fines were approved Tuesday for 49 entities. Those entities were not categorized in the TCEQ's release.

To read more about the fines approved Wednesday, click here to see the commission's agenda.