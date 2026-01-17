Texas agency approves nearly $2M in fines for environmental violations
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has approved $1,909,731 in fines against 71 different entities for regulation violations.
TCEQ approves fines
The most recent fines, approved on Wednesday, totaled $1,751,893, and were levied against 22 entities who the commission says violated regulations.
The orders were issued for the following enforcement categories:
- Four air quality
- Two industrial wastewater discharge
- Two multi-media
- Eight municipal wastewater discharge
- Five public water systems
A default order was also issued for a petroleum storage tank.
Another $157,838 in fines were approved Tuesday for 49 entities. Those entities were not categorized in the TCEQ's release.
To read more about the fines approved Wednesday, click here to see the commission's agenda.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.