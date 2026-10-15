156 Texas data centers warned to comply with water use reporting requirements
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas attorney general’s office has sent letters to 156 data center developments across the state urging them to comply with water use reporting requirements.
What we know:
Attorney General Ken Paxton said data centers are required by law to respond to the Texas Water Development Board’s water use survey, and many have not done so.
His office announced the letters were being sent out on Thursday, but did not provide any further details regarding what the letters said.
What they're saying:
"Data center developers must follow the law and respect the Texans and communities affected by their operations," Paxton said in a news release.
Dig deeper:
Data centers in over 30 counties will be receiving letters. They include: Bexar, Brazos, Cameron, Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ector, El Paso, Glasscock, Harris, Hidalgo, Hood, Lubbock, Maverick, McLennan, Midland, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Nueces, Pecos, Potter, Randall, Sherman, Tarrant, Tom Green, Travis, Victoria, Waller, Ward, Webb, Wichita, Williamson.
State audit looks at data centers' impact on natural resources
The backstory:
This comes as a statewide audit is being conducted to determine what impact data centers could have on Texas' power grid and natural resources.
Gov. Gregg Abbott in August instructed state energy regulators to halt approvals for new data center projects until the audit is completed. Information on water use is required to be disclosed as a part of the audit.
The governor also ordered the state’s water development board to start penalizing major water users like data centers that are not in compliance with reporting requirements.
What's next:
Failing to comply could make certain data center developments ineligible for permits and renewals, and could result in fines, according to officials.
The Source: The information in this article comes from a press release from the Texas attorney general's office and previous Fox Local reporting.