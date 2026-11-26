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The Brief A 92-year-old Texas woman is charged with murder in her 5-year-old son’s 1969 death, Universal City police said. Police allege Ronald Hall suffered years of abuse before falling into a coma. His brother provided information to investigators multiple times. Harriet Evelyn Hall was arrested in Waco after a Bexar County indictment. She is being held on a $500,000 bond.



A 92-year-old Texas woman has been arrested and charged with murder in the 1969 death of her 5-year-old son, authorities said.

Harriet Evelyn Hall was arrested in Waco for the death of her son Ronald, Universal City police said.

The backstory:

Universal City police said Hall's son, Ronald, died on Nov. 25, 1969, while the family was living in the city's Aviation District. Police announced the arrest Wednesday, 57 years after the child's death. Police said Ronald Hall suffered four years of alleged abuse before falling into a coma.

Ronald's brother, James Randall Hall, is listed as the complainant in the case. Police said he has given information to authorities on multiple occasions.

What we know:

Investigators said Hall has given multiple stories about what happened to her son. She initially claimed he was injured in a fall, and later said she couldn't remember what happened, they said.

Hall had moved to Waco, where she was interviewed by Texas Rangers about her son's death.

She was indicted in Bexar County and is being held on a $500,000 bond.