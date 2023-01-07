Loved ones of Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang gather for memorial service

A memorial service was held for Texas A&M University student Tanner Hoang.

Family, friends and fellow students gathered virtually and in person for a celebration of life service in Flower Mound Saturday morning, two weeks after searchers found Hoang's body in West Austin on Christmas Eve. Hoang had been reported missing a week earlier.

During Saturday's memorial, the 22-year-old's family expressed gratitude for all the prayers and support they've received over the past few weeks.

Loved ones also shared happy memories of Tanner Hoang, describing him as a loyal and devoted friend who loved to have fun.

"Tanner made anything and everything a blast," said Hoang's roommate Mike. "He always wanted everyone to have as much fun as he was having. He always put his friends before himself."

Hoang's sister Emma Hoang also spoke at the memorial, saying "I want Tanner to be remembered by the way he lived his life, not by how it ended."

Police have not released Hoang's official cause of death.

Those wishing to leave condolences for the family can do so through Hoang's obituary. The family has also requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Hoang's memory to Food for the Soul, Put Me First, the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley and Texas Equusearch.

