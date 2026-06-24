Missing 14-year-old found after Texas Amber Alert issued

The Brief A missing 14-year-old girl has been found after an Amber Alert was issued in Texas. Authorities said the girl was last seen on East 14th Street in Big Spring, Texas, on June 18. The circumstances of her disappearance were not immediately released by police.



A missing 14-year-old girl has been found after an Amber Alert was issued in Texas on Wednesday.

What we know:

Authorities said the girl was last seen in the 1100 block of East 14th Street in Big Spring on June 18. They also said she was last seen with a man and a woman.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet said whether the girl was found safe. They also have not disclosed the circumstances of her disappearance.

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