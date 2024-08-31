Texas AMBER Alert: Missing North Texas teen believed to be in Austin area, police say

The Brief 13-year-old girl reported missing in Princeton, Texas Authorities also looking for white Dodge Ram truck Princeton police say she was not abducted despite AMBER Alert label



A statewide AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing teenager last seen in Princeton, Texas.

13-year-old Madison Carroll was last seen at 2:40 a.m. August 31 in the 1000 block of Princeton Heights in Princeton, which is in Collin County.

She is described as white, 5'7" and 120 lbs with brown eyes and hair.

Authorities are also looking for a white Dodge Ram truck.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Madison Carroll (Texas DPS)

The AMBER Alert says Madison is an abducted/missing child, but the Princeton Police Department says she was not abducted.

In a release posted on social media, Princeton police say officers were dispatched around 5 a.m. to a call about a potential runaway. Madison's family had not been able to locate her and contacted the police.

Princeton police say they have suspicions that the truck is related to her disappearance and later added that the truck was seen on video possibly picking up the teenager.

At 7:05 p.m. August 31, Princeton police stated that Madison had been in contact with her parents throughout the day and is now believed to be in the Austin area.

Anyone who sees Madison or knows her whereabouts is advised not to make contact and instead should call the Princeton Police Department at 972-736-3901 or 911 immediately.