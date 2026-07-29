Texas approves use of new test for public university admissions

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The Brief Texas public universities may now use the Classic Learning Test when considering students who do not qualify for automatic admission. The Coordinating Board will consider formally changing its admissions policy by January 2027, but schools can use the CLT immediately. A Texas A&M review found the CLT rigorous and reliable but said more evidence is needed to make it as defensible as the SAT or ACT.



The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board approved the use of another college entrance exam for public universities in the state.

In a July 23 letter to university chancellors and presidents, Higher Education Commissioner Wynn Rosser said that a study from the Texas A&M Public Policy Research Institute determined that the Classic Learning Test, SAT and ACT were "of sufficient rigor and reliability" to be used as admission criteria for the state.

The letter states schools can begin using the test to help determine admission status for students who are not granted automatic admissions.

While an official amendment to the state's uniform admission policy will be considered by the board "no later than January 2027," Rosser said schools could begin using the CLT to determine admissions.

What they're saying:

Institutions may currently consider standardized testing scores, including the CLT, as a factor in making admission decisions for first-time freshman who do not qualify for automatic admission pursuant to Texas Education Code, Section 51.803 and 51.804, international admissions, and returning students," Rosser said.

CLT CEO Jeremy Tate celebrated the decision on social media.

"Texas now joins the state university systems of Florida, Iowa, Indiana, Arkansas, Georgia, North Carolina, the U.S. Service Academies, the University of Oklahoma, and the University of New Mexico as the major public institutions of higher education that recognize the CLT," Tate said.

While approved for use, the study from Texas A&M did not put all three entrance exams at the same level, saying the three tests were not "equally ready, equally comparable, or equally defensible."

The researchers called the CLT's submission for review "organized and promising," but said the test would require additional evidence before the scores could be "considered comparably defensible" for statewide admissions.

By comparison, the College Board said the SAT, which received the highest score in Texas A&M's review, was taken by 74% of Texas students that graduated in 2025.

The Texas A&M study was ordered by the Texas Legislature through a bill authored by Republican attorney general candidate and then state Sen. Mayes Middleton. The bill also removed language that directly named the ACT and SAT and replaced it with a more generic college entrance examination.

What is the Classic Learning Test?

The Classic Learning Test was founded in 2015 by Tate to "provide alternative standardized tests rooted in tradition."

According to the CLT website, the test is designed to leave students "feeling inspired and enriched" and feature "beautiful and meaningful content." The website states reading passages come from different viewpoints and topics that include, philosophy, religion, literature, history and science. The website states the test is not religiously or politically affiliated.

The test's advisory board includes presidents, provosts and other administrative staff from traditionally religious institutions across the United States, including Baylor University Honors College Dean Douglas Henry, University of Dallas President Jonathan Sanford and Dallas Baptist University President Adam Wright. The advisory board also includes PragerU CEO Marissa Streit and Christopher Rufo, a conservative activist who has been outspoken against critical race theory and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.