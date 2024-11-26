LIVE: Texas holds border wall construction kick-off event

The Brief Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham is holding a border wall construction kick-off on Tuesday. The event is being held at a recently-acquired ranch in Starr County. Texas offered the land to President-elect Trump to build deportation centers.



Texas leaders are holding a border wall construction kick-off event on Tuesday at a newly-acquired ranch in Starr County.

The state purchased the 1,400-acre ranch along the Rio Grande at the Texas-Mexico border and announced plans to build a border wall.

A letter sent to President-elect Trump by the Texas General Land Office said the past property owner did not let the state build the wall on the land.

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham offered the land to Mr. Trump as a site to build detention centers for the promised mass deportation of undocumented immigrants.

Buckingham will attend Tuesday's event along with other state leaders, according to a news release.

The release did not specify which state leaders will attend the event, but Texas Governor Greg Abbott and incoming U.S. Border Czar Tom Homan have planned other events along the border on Tuesday.

The Land Commissioner says a "major initiative" to secure the southern border will be announced.

Tuesday's event is expected to begin at 10 a.m.

