Texas Senate bill would ban BYOB strip clubs
AUSTIN - A bill filed in the Texas Senate would ban strip clubs and other sexually-oriented businesses from allowing customers to bring their own alcohol.
The bill closes a loophole that allows sexually-oriented businesses to operate later into the morning.
Senate Bill 287 went up for a public hearing on Monday.
Dig deeper:
The bill, authored by state Senator Borris Miles (D-Houston), bans people from consuming or bringing alcohol to sexually-oriented businesses without a license.
The first offense is a Class A misdemeanor, a second offense would be a state jail felony and anyone previously convicted of two or more violations would be charged with a third-degree felony.
If the bill passes the Senate and House, it would take effect on September 1.
Why you should care:
According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, bars, restaurants and other businesses with a late hours certificate can only serve alcohol until 2 a.m.
Some strip clubs have gotten around the restriction by allowing customers to bring their own alcohol.
By banning BYOB at sexually-oriented businesses, they would not be able to stay open later.
Some in law enforcement say that more crime happens at these locations that aren't forced to close early.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Texas Legislature.