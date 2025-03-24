Texas Senate bill would ban BYOB strip clubs

article

The Brief A new bill in the Texas Senate would ban BYOB strip clubs and other sexually-oriented businesses. Senate Bill 287 would require liquor licenses for people to drink alcohol at sexually-oriented businesses. If passed, the bill would take effect on September 1.



A bill filed in the Texas Senate would ban strip clubs and other sexually-oriented businesses from allowing customers to bring their own alcohol.

The bill closes a loophole that allows sexually-oriented businesses to operate later into the morning.

Senate Bill 287 went up for a public hearing on Monday.

SB 287

Dig deeper:

The bill, authored by state Senator Borris Miles (D-Houston), bans people from consuming or bringing alcohol to sexually-oriented businesses without a license.

The first offense is a Class A misdemeanor, a second offense would be a state jail felony and anyone previously convicted of two or more violations would be charged with a third-degree felony.

If the bill passes the Senate and House, it would take effect on September 1.

Why you should care:

According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, bars, restaurants and other businesses with a late hours certificate can only serve alcohol until 2 a.m.

Some strip clubs have gotten around the restriction by allowing customers to bring their own alcohol.

By banning BYOB at sexually-oriented businesses, they would not be able to stay open later.

Some in law enforcement say that more crime happens at these locations that aren't forced to close early.