Texas child predator sentenced for sexual exploitation of 10 minors

A San Antonio man was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison and pay $100,000 in restitution for the sexual exploitation of children.

According to court documents, 22-year-old Tanner Real extorted 10 minor victims into producing sexually explicit material for him.

In addition to his prison sentence, Real was sentenced to 20 years of supervised release.

"Every day, all across this country and here in our region, the FBI and our law enforcement partners are working tirelessly to rescue vulnerable children from the criminals who are engaged in these terrible crimes," said Special Agent in Charge Oliver E. Rich Jr. of the FBI San Antonio Division. "Thankfully, with this sentencing, this individual will now be behind bars for a very long time."

The Boerne Police Department investigated the case with the assistance of the FBI.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, click here.