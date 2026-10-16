Texas DPS seeks tips in 1995 murder of El Paso woman

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The Brief Texas DPS has increased the reward for information leading to an arrest in a 1995 cold case to $6,000 Celia Loya was found murdered in her home on Feb. 7, 1995, on Lake Champlain Street in El Paso. Investigators said leads they have followed have not led to an arrest and now they're asking for the public's help.



The Texas Department of Public Safety is offering a temporary increase in the reward for new information leading to an arrest in the 1995 murder of an El Paso woman inside her home.

The backstory:

Celia Loya was found by her husband in the bathroom of her home on Lake Champlain Street in El Paso on Feb. 7, 1995. She was severely beaten and had died from extensive blood loss stemming from blunt force trauma injuries to her head and body, DPS said.

Loya had called her coworkers that day to let them know that she would be late for work, but never arrived. Her husband rushed home after not being able to reach her. Signs of an apparent struggle were found in the living room.

Investigators said they followed several leads, conducted interviews and examined evidence from the scene, but have been unable to make an arrest in the case.

DPS said they are looking for people who may have seen anything suspicious on the morning of Loya's murder, or anyone who may have information on Loya's whereabouts and activity before her death.

What you can do:

DPS announced that the reward for information that leads to an arrest has increased to $6,000, but that only stands until the next Texas Rangers cold case is featured.

To be eligible for the reward, tips must be submitted by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-8477 or online and selecting "cold case featured" and "cold case" in the crime and offense sections.